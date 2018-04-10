 In picture: Gov. Ganduje and the Head Pan — Nigeria Today
In picture: Gov. Ganduje and the Head Pan

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Governor Abdulahi Ganduje of Kano carrying cement and sand in a head pan during an inspection of ongoing project in the state …2019 will be interesting. It was Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State that, in nrecent years, popularised “road side humility” into politics, in order to present the image of being at one with the hoi polloi, especially when elections are getting close.

