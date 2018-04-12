In Pictures: Nestle Senior Officials Visit TheNews/PMNEWS Office — Nigeria Today

In Pictures: Nestle Senior Officials Visit TheNews/PMNEWS Office
Top officials of Nestle Nigeria PLC Corporate Affairs section paid an official visit to the headquarters of Independent Communications Network Limited (that publishes TheNEWS/PMNEWS), Acme Road, Ogba Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday, 11 April 2018. The team was led by Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications Affairs Manager. Udohak Bassey and John Otu were on the team.
