 In pictures: Why Tinubu Will Not Abandon Fashola — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

In pictures: Why Tinubu Will Not Abandon Fashola

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

By Ademola Adegbamigbe The photographs in this story went viral on social media since Thursday 12 April when Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Raji Fashola met at the traditional wedding of Aremo Olusegun Osoba daughter. Why the sudden interest? Not a few Nigerians are ready to swear by their grandfathers’ coffins that Tinubu and Fashola now behave like two cocks thrown into a pit and that each would be ready, at the slightest opportunity, pour acid down each other’s thyroid gland!

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.