In Praise of Tenacity and Party Spirit — Nigeria Today

In Praise of Tenacity and Party Spirit
(Review of Telling It as It Is: The Autobiography of Ayo Adebanjo. Delivered at the Book Presentation on April 3, 2018, Lagos) By Wale Adebanwi Mr.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!