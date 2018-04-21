In Spite of IMF’s warning, Nigeria’s debt level under control, says Adeosun — Nigeria Today

In Spite of IMF’s warning, Nigeria’s debt level under control, says Adeosun

In spite of the warning by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that debt levels in African economies were rising, Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, yesterday said Nigeria’s debt level was still sustainable and under control.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Adeosun, while speaking to newsmen on the sideline of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meetings at the ongoing 2018 IMF and World Bank meetings in Washington DC, United States, noted that Nigeria had nothing to worry about.

“It is correct that debt levels in low income countries is a threat, but Nigeria is better described as a middle income country.

“The concern that has been expressed, and it is a legitimate one, is that debt levels in those countries are at 55 per cent of GDP, which is very high, but Nigeria’s is at less than 20.

“So, we are not one of the countries they have expressed concerns about. However, we will continue to manage our debt very responsibly.

“We are at 20 per cent of GDP and we do not intend to grow it aggressively. We are doing well at the moment, as debt rate to revenue is going down gradually as we replace debt with revenue and refinancing our debt,” she said.

The minister said the government would keep monitoring and analysing its debt levels at every stage, so that they don’t fall into the trap that most African States had fallen into.

She reminded Nigerians that due to recession and near collapse of major sources of income, which it had inherited from the former administration, the government had no choice but to borrow to save the country.

“There were two options. One was austerity, cut back, lay people off and wait for the oil prices to rebound.

“The other was to be more aggressive by expanding the budget, take on more debt and invest in infrastructure in the hope that you will get growth going and then you will be able to develop more revenues.

“Step one, two and three of that has been done. We expanded our budget, we pumped money into the economy, we made sure that recession wasn’t prolonged and we are now back into growth.

“What we need to do now is to accelerate that growth and focus on revenue mobilisation, which in turn will reduce our debt pressures.

“Some of the ministers that I was in the meeting with are still in recession. And that means real pain for a long time.

“In Nigeria, to shorten it, we had to borrow in order to do so, and I make no apologies for that, as that was the right thing to do,” she said.

On Thursday, the IMF Managing Director, Ms. Christine Lagarde, said global debt stood at $164 trillion, which was 25 per cent of global GDP.

She said the rising debt levels presented risk to low income countries, adding that such countries may face hardship and be unable to repay these debt if they do not look for alternative measures to borrowing.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

