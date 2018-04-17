 Incredible! Paralysed Mom Wins Marathon Walk — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Incredible! Paralysed Mom Wins Marathon Walk

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in World | 0 comments

The former equestrian eventer, paralysed from the waist down after a freak riding accident, smashed her previous record by more than half, shaving off a staggering nine days. And as she completed the 26.2-mile course in her specially designed robotic ReWalk Suit, she told the Daily Express: “It feels incredible. My word, I’m so emotional! […]

The post Incredible! Paralysed Mom Wins Marathon Walk appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.