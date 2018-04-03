 Indecent haste of SGR2A may be cover for opaqueness, short-cuts - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Indecent haste of SGR2A may be cover for opaqueness, short-cuts – Daily Nation

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments

Indecent haste of SGR2A may be cover for opaqueness, short-cuts
Daily Nation
Madaraka Express arrives at the Mombasa Terminus in Miritini from Nairobi in July last year. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. The SGR project was negotiated on a government-to-government basis, which raises the unhealthy spectre of

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.