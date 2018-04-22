 India approves death penalty for rape of girls under 12 - Reuters — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

India approves death penalty for rape of girls under 12 – Reuters

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Reuters

India approves death penalty for rape of girls under 12
Reuters
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India's cabinet on Saturday approved the death penalty for rapists of girls below the age of 12, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an emergency meeting in response to nationwide outrage in the wake of a series of cases. The
India institutes death penalty for child rape in wake of 8-year-old's brutal deathWashington Post
India seeks death penalty for child rapistsCNN
Why India's rape crisis is getting worse under Narendra ModiLos Angeles Times
Wall Street Journal –Aljazeera.com –Telegraph.co.uk –Sky News
all 107 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.