India at CWG 2018, Day 5: Shooters, shuttlers and paddlers join India's gold rush at Commonwealth Games - Daily News & Analysis — Nigeria Today

India at CWG 2018, Day 5: Shooters, shuttlers and paddlers join India’s gold rush at Commonwealth Games – Daily News & Analysis
|
Daily News & Analysis
|
India at CWG 2018, Day 5: Shooters, shuttlers and paddlers join India's gold rush at Commonwealth Games
Daily News & Analysis
The ever-reliable Jitu Rai's pistol shot down a gold and a Games record, while the mixed badminton and men's table tennis sides also picked up milestone top finishes as India shone through in both the individual and team events on a splendid day 5 of …
India at CWG, day 5: Medal tally swells to 19
Commonwealth Games 2018: How strategy and motivational talk helped India's women paddlers end Singapore …
CWG 2018 | Went according to script: Sharath Kamal
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!