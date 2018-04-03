 India's 'Fake News' Crackdown Crumbles Over Journalists' Outrage - New York Times — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

India’s ‘Fake News’ Crackdown Crumbles Over Journalists’ Outrage – New York Times

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in World | 0 comments


New York Times

India's 'Fake News' Crackdown Crumbles Over Journalists' Outrage
New York Times
NEW DELHI — The Indian government called the decree a crackdown on fake news. It lasted less than a day. On Monday evening, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting abruptly announced that it would penalize journalists who spread “fake news,” the
Researchers say fake news had 'substantial impact' on 2016 electionThe Hill
I&B ministry's 'fake news' order scrapped after PM Modi steps inTimes of India
Where's Philanthropy's Fight Against Fake News Headed Next?Inside Philanthropy
The Hindu –Los Angeles Times –Business Standard –Economic Times
all 456 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.