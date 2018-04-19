India To Be Fastest Growing Economy In 2018 But Trade War May Hurt: Poll - NDTV — Nigeria Today

India To Be Fastest Growing Economy In 2018 But Trade War May Hurt: Poll – NDTV
|
NDTV
|
India To Be Fastest Growing Economy In 2018 But Trade War May Hurt: Poll
NDTV
India will claim the top spot among the world's fastest-growing major economies this year, but rising trade tensions between the United States and China may restrain that growth, a Reuters poll of economists showed. The recent tit-for-tat import …
Challenges Loom As India Looks To Overtake UK As Commonwealth's Largest Economy
Explainer: India may become surprise victim of trade war
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!