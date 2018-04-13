 Indian athletes barred from Commonwealth Games for breaching no-needle policy - The Guardian — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Indian athletes barred from Commonwealth Games for breaching no-needle policy – The Guardian

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Guardian

Indian athletes barred from Commonwealth Games for breaching no-needle policy
The Guardian
Indian athletes Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi are being sent home from the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games after a needle was found in a cup in their bedroom at the athletes' village. Triple jumper Babu, race walker Thodi and three Indian team
Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 9 live coverage: Indian athletes send home after needles foundThe Australian
Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 9 Medals Tally, Gold Coast – live updatesZee News
2 Indian athletes barred for breaching “no needles” policyWashington Post
ABC Online –The Hindu –International Business Times, India Edition –Daily Mail
all 768 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.