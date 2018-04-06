Indian central bank looks to block Bitcoin, while creating its own cryptocurrency — Nigeria Today

Indian central bank looks to block Bitcoin, while creating its own cryptocurrency
In a move that critics claim could drive cryptocurrency trading underground, the Indian central banking authority has announced a ban on offering banking services to anyone involved in trading Bitcoin or its altcoins.
The post Indian central bank looks to block Bitcoin, while creating its own cryptocurrency appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!