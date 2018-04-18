Indian Crypto Startup Files Petition Against Central Bank Ban — Nigeria Today

Indian Crypto Startup Files Petition Against Central Bank Ban
An Indian startup is taking the country’s central bank to court over its decision to bar banks from dealing with crypto businesses.
