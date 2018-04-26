Indian-origin entrepreneur to acquire Nigerian bank's subsidiary in UK - Economic Times — Nigeria Today

Indian-origin entrepreneur to acquire Nigerian bank’s subsidiary in UK – Economic Times
|
Economic Times
|
Indian-origin entrepreneur to acquire Nigerian bank's subsidiary in UK
Economic Times
British Indian entrepreneur Sanjeev Gupta today strike a deal with Nigeria's Diamond Bank Plc to acquire its UK-regulated banking subsidiary, Diamond Bank (UK) Plc. The new bank, which, upon change of control, is intended to be renamed British …
Industrialist Sanjeev Gupta in £30m deal to buy Diamond Bank in Commonwealth trade finance push
Steel entrepreneur Sanjeev Gupta to launch 'post-Brexit' bank for industry
British industrialist Sanjeev Gupta to buy second bank in UK
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!