 Indigenous software company engages global advisor to capture international markets — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Indigenous software company engages global advisor to capture international markets

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Technology | 0 comments

To realise its objective of capturing the international software markets in Europe and the USA, management of Precise Financial Systems [PFS] has engaged the services of Gartner Consulting as its global advisor, which would lead the company to fulfill its globalisation schema.    The engagement which would be for two years empowers Gartner to review…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Indigenous software company engages global advisor to capture international markets appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.