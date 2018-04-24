Indonesia Jails Former Speaker 15 Years For Corruption - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

Indonesia Jails Former Speaker 15 Years For Corruption – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Indonesia Jails Former Speaker 15 Years For Corruption
Indonesia's former parliament speaker was given a 15-year prison term on Tuesday in one of the country's toughest sentences for graft, marking a victory in a continuing clampdown on widespread corruption. Setya Novanto, once among the country's most …
