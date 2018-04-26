INEC reaffirms Abdulsalam as Labour Party Chairman — Nigeria Today

INEC reaffirms Abdulsalam as Labour Party Chairman

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has reaffirmed Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam as the authentic National Chairman of the Labour Party. This reaffirmation, coming from the apex electoral body, puts an end to the leadership crisis rocking the party.. INEC’s position on the issue was contained in a letter marked, INEC/LEG/PP/14/T/7, which was sighted by DAILY […]

INEC reaffirms Abdulsalam as Labour Party Chairman

