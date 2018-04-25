INEC reveals date it will announce Dino Melaye’s recall result — Nigeria Today

INEC reveals date it will announce Dino Melaye’s recall result

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has announced it will commence the verification of signatures of those seeking the recall of embattled Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye on April 28. INEC’s Federal Commissioner, Mr Mohammed Haruna, stated this at a stakeholders meeting in Lokoja, Kogi State on the commencement of the recall process. Haruna said […]

