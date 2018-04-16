INEC to strengthen collaboration with UN women on inclusiveness — Nigeria Today

INEC to strengthen collaboration with UN women on inclusiveness
Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has
reiterated the commitment of the commission towards increasing women participation in the electoral
process.
He gave the assurance when he received the United Nations Women Representative to Nigeria and
ECOWAS, Ms. Comfort Lamptey, and other members of the UN Women Parliament in his office in Abuja,
recently.
Professor Yakubu noted that the support of the UN Women and consultations with political parties had
led to an increase of women in leadership positions in political parties.
“We recognize the support and recognition that you have always accorded to our roles in ensuring that
programmes and policies of political parties are gender responsive. It is one of such support that led to
the consultative meeting of the leadership of political parties in Nigeria in December last year and it was
a huge success. 45 out of the 46 political parties at that time attended that particular consultative
meeting.
“Since then we have registered more political parties and I am happy to note that we have more women
as chairmen of political parties in Nigeria than at any other point in our democratic history”.
He commended the UN Women for the successful hosting and inclusion of INEC in its recently concluded
two-day regional conference with the theme: “Women’s Political Participation in West and Central
Africa: Comparative Perspectives and Experience Sharing”.Professor Yakubu said the commission always
looks forward to such kind of engagements and reassured the envoy of deeper ties. “The more we
engage the better for us in Africa. INEC and UN Women will continue to partner and our partnership will
continue to grow from strength to strength,” he said.
Earlier, Ms. Lamptey said UN Women have been discussing on the issue of women’s political
participation in Africa at the regional conference.
She said the meeting has provided an opportunity to share good experiences and the practice of women
in politics in Africa and hopes that the experiences shared would help strengthen their representation in
politics.
