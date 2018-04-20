INEC urged to propose constitution amendment, electoral Act — Nigeria Today

INEC urged to propose constitution amendment, electoral Act

In order to check the immoderation of political parties coming up for registration to contest elections, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has been urged to propose amendment to the constitution and electoral Act to ensure that only political parties with reasonable popular support should be allow to have access to the ballot paper.

Convener of the Nigeria Election Working Group, NEWG Professor Adele Jinadu, who stated this at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, asserted that INEC should commence engagement with various stakeholders, especially citizens, civil societies, political parties, and the National Assembly to ensure that parties and candidates with provable support can get onto the ballot.

Jinadu said the numbers of political parties registered in the country is becoming excessive, saying that because of the successive Supreme Court judgments, INEC has no legal basis to constrain the process which he said, made it to register almost all applicants.

According to him, “INEC should establish a process of debriefing its adhoc staff after every election in order to document their experiences and generate lessons from them for future elections.”

“INEC must make adequate preparations for Ekiti state Governorship election and ensure that problem s that arose out of past off-cycles elections do not recur.

“Potential election officials and the electorate should not be deterred from participating in the electoral process by excessive deployment of security personnel for the Ekiti state governorship election. The government and security agencies should create the enabling environment for INEC to carry out its constitutional responsibility of conducting elections”

Prof. Jinadu also stated that NEWG, after its recent meeting, observed that the conditions for political party registration in Nigeria were too liberal, stressing that this allows for excessive proliferation of political parties in the country.

He said that the current numbers of political parties in the country at 68 with 100 applications waiting for registration is in reality closing down the political space for genuine political participation.

He said, “The proliferation of parties poses serious challenges both to INEC and the electorates, especially in terms of the reduction of the simplicity of the ballot papers and difficulties that would arise as voters encounter challenges in finding the parties and candidates they would like to vote for on the over-crowded ballot paper.

“INEC preparation for the Ekiti state governorship election appears to be on the right course, especially with regards to election planning, Continuous Voters Registration, CVR, voter education, training and capacity building for election officials, mobilization and recruitment of adhoc staff and the monitoring of political parties” he said.

