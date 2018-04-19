 INEC will not count your tweets, get your PVC – Banky W tells Nigerian Youths — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

INEC will not count your tweets, get your PVC – Banky W tells Nigerian Youths

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular singer cum actor, Banky Wellington has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s “sit and do nothing” comments targeted at Nigerian youths. Banky W as he is popularly known, commenting on the trending hashtag ‘Lazy Nigerian Youths’, urged disgruntled Nigerians to stop the outburst on Twitter. He said they should rather register for their Permanent Voters’ […]

INEC will not count your tweets, get your PVC – Banky W tells Nigerian Youths

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.