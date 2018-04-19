INEC will not count your tweets, get your PVC – Banky W tells Nigerian Youths — Nigeria Today

INEC will not count your tweets, get your PVC – Banky W tells Nigerian Youths

Popular singer cum actor, Banky Wellington has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s “sit and do nothing” comments targeted at Nigerian youths. Banky W as he is popularly known, commenting on the trending hashtag ‘Lazy Nigerian Youths’, urged disgruntled Nigerians to stop the outburst on Twitter. He said they should rather register for their Permanent Voters’ […]

INEC will not count your tweets, get your PVC – Banky W tells Nigerian Youths

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

