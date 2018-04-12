Inflation rate drops to 13.34% in March —NBS — Nigeria Today

Inflation rate drops to 13.34% in March —NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday said the country’s Consumer Price Index which measures inflation rose by 13.34 per cent (year-on-year) in March 2018. The bureau in the report said the 13.34 per cent rate for March is 0.99 percentage points less than the 14.33 per cent recorded in February. The report said this […]

The post Inflation rate drops to 13.34% in March —NBS appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

