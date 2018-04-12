 Inflation rate drops to 13.34% in March —NBS — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Inflation rate drops to 13.34% in March —NBS

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

The National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday said the country’s Consumer Price Index which measures inflation rose by 13.34 per cent (year-on-year) in March 2018. The bureau in the report said the 13.34 per cent rate for March is 0.99 percentage points less than the 14.33 per cent recorded in February. The report said this […]

The post Inflation rate drops to 13.34% in March —NBS appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.