Infrastructure to gulp $65.5 over the next 30 years – El-Rufai — Nigeria Today

Infrastructure to gulp $65.5 over the next 30 years – El-Rufai

Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai has revealed that infrastructural development in the state would gulp about $65.5 million over the next 30 years.

El-Rufai who made the revelation today at the unveiling of the infrastructure master plan, 2018-2050, stressed that the long term infrastructure master plan was aimed at making lives better for the people of the state.

“The breakdown of the future infrastructural developments between now to 2050, include, the transportation sector which would require N8 trillion while N5.1 billion would be required annually in the education sector to build about 9,006 schools including tertiary institutions.

“Other sectors include, the health system which would require N158 billion, while N100 billion yearly is targeted for the water sector; agriculture would require N53 billion, and 5,000 housing units would be developed annually all within the time frame of 2018-2050,’’ he said.

The governor also said the state would focus more on domestic investments by investing more in the human capital development plan of the state.

