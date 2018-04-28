Iniesta Confirms Barcelona Exit — Nigeria Today

Iniesta Confirms Barcelona Exit
Barcelona captain, Andres Iniesta has confirmed that he will be leaving Barcelona at the end of the season. He said this in a Friday afternoon press briefing. The 33-year-old further disclosed that he would not be playing in Europe after his Barca exit. This, he said, was to foreclose any chance of playing against the […]
