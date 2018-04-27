Iniesta In Tears As He Confirms Barcelona Exit At End Of Season — Nigeria Today

Iniesta In Tears As He Confirms Barcelona Exit At End Of Season

Andres Iniesta has announced he will be leaving Barcelona this summer after 22 years at the club.

The 33-year-old’s announcement came during a press conference at Barcelona’s training ground on Friday, bringing an end to a glittering career at the Nou Camp.

The midfielder was in tears during the announcement, which was attended by his Barcelona team-mates.

”I have spent all my life here at this club and it is not easy to leave,” Iniesta said after fighting back tears and regaining his composure. ”My time here ends this season. I understand that the club that took me in at 12 deserves the best of me in return, and I have given it that until now, but in the near future I won’t be able to both physically and mentally. ”The club has placed its confidence,” he said. ”And I have always said that if I am not able to give my all to my club that has given me everything then I wouldn’t be happy.” Iniesta, who turns 34 on May 11, said that he intends to continue playing but did not reveal what his next club will be. ”I have always said that I would never compete against my club, so all the options outside Europe are open,” Iniesta said. ”When the season is over we will know my choice.”

Iniesta has been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League when his time at Barcelona ends, although he refused to confirm he will be joining Chongqing Dangdai Lifan as has been reported.

He has won eight La Liga titles with the club and four Champions Leagues, and scored the only goal as Spain beat Holland to win the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Iniesta is expected to get one more trophy for the club with Barcelona on the cusp of clinching the league title. The club leads Atletico Madrid by 11 points with four games left.

