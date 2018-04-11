Iniesta Says May Leave Barcelona At Season’s End — Nigeria Today

Iniesta Says May Leave Barcelona At Season’s End

Following Tuesday’s humiliation at the hands of AS Roma, Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta has hinted at calling it quits at the Camp Nou. Iniesta watched agonisingly on the sidelines after his 81st-minute substitution as a Daniele De Rossi-captained side grabbed a third goal in the 82nd minute to advance to the semi finals. The shocking […]

The post Iniesta Says May Leave Barcelona At Season’s End appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

