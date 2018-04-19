 Injured Awoniyi Ruled Out For Rest Of Season - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Injured Awoniyi Ruled Out For Rest Of Season – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

Injured Awoniyi Ruled Out For Rest Of Season
Complete Sports Nigeria
Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a thigh injury. According to top Belgian football expert John Chapman, the 20-year-old former Golden Eaglets striker, who is on loan from English Premier
Injury ends Awoniyi's World Cup dreamThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.