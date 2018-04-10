Innit and Chef’d merge meal planning, shopping, and prep in a single app — Nigeria Today

Innit and Chef’d merge meal planning, shopping, and prep in a single app

Innit and Chef’d are teaming up to make meals tastier and easier to make by integrating the popular ingredient store popularized by Chef’d into Innit’s intuitive meal planning and preparation platform.

The post Innit and Chef’d merge meal planning, shopping, and prep in a single app appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

