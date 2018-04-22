INSECURITY: Christian Elders partner Gowon for 21-day national prayer — Nigeria Today

INSECURITY: Christian Elders partner Gowon for 21-day national prayer

By Sam Eyoboka

THE National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF), in collaboration with several intercessory groups in the Body of Christ, has proclaimed 21 days of national repentance, prayer and fasting for the security of the Church and the country.

According to a statement by the group’s Secretary General, Pastor Bosun Emmanuel, and addressed to all 36 state branch offices of CAN and made available to Vanguard, the Christian Elders want to join forces with over 24 intercessory groups across the nation to proclaim a National Christian Repentance Prayer and Fasting.

The period, beginning from Monday, April 23 to Sunday, May 13, 2018, the statement said, has been slated for a period for intercession to salvage the nation and the Church in it from the unchecked daily orgy of violence resulting in the loss of innocent lives and property in different parts of the country.

“Come, and let us return unto the LORD: for he hath torn, and he will heal us; he hath smitten, and he will bind us up. After two days will he revive us: in the third day he will raise us up, and we shall live in his sight. Hosea 6:1-2”, it stated.

The statement identified over 24 participating intercessory groups to include a former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (ret.) and his intercessory group, Nigeria Prays; Barr Emeka Nwakpa’s Intercessors for Nigeria; Wailing Women Worldwide (Dr Laide Okafor); The Watchman Ministries (Christian Evangelical Social Movement of Nigeria – CESM) (Pastor Austin Ukachi); Gethsemane Prayer Ministries (Rev Dr Moses Aransiola); The Preacher (Prof Kontein Trinya);Womb of Intercession International Ministries, (Evang. (Mrs.) Patience Eworo); The Messenger (Barr Isaac Ezeh); Ambassadors of God to the Middle East (Dr Olurotimi Olokodana); The Ambassadors Group Africa (Prince Joshua Oyeniyi); Christian Women Intercessors for all Nations (CWIFAN) (Dr Augusta Ogbene); Hausa Christian Foundation (Ambassador Joshua Danlami Jydson); All Women Intercessors for Nigeria (AWIN) (Prophetess Success Oyewole) and Student Christian Movement (SCM) of Nigeria (Rev. Eric Ighalo).

Other participating groups include: Watchmaidens Ministries International (Mrs. D. Nwokolo); Christian Fellowship of Nigeria (FCS) (Gideon M. Chimmin); Nigeria Fellowship of Evangelical Students (NIFES) (Rex N. Onuh); Ministers Breakfast Meeting (Dr. Diran Ajayi); St. Jerome’s Missionary Outreach (Mrs. Bridget Itsueli); Lunch Hour Fellowship (Pastor Sylvester Mbamali); Ministers Prayer Network (Rev. Mosy Madugba); and Scripture Union Campus Fellowship (Sola Ajide); Full Gospel Businessman’s Fellowship International (Arc Ifeanyi Odedo).

Continuing, the statement said more intercessory groups are still joining the project, stressing that the prayer and fasting is interdenominational, and all Christians are invited to participate.

