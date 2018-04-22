Insecurity: Senator Seeks Removal of Immigration Boss - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Insecurity: Senator Seeks Removal of Immigration Boss – THISDAY Newspapers
Insecurity: Senator Seeks Removal of Immigration Boss
Wole Ayodele in Jalingo. Senator Emmanuel Bwacha representing Taraba South on the platform of PDP has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service over the influx of armed militia from the Maghreb into …
