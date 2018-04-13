‘Inspired by Bitature’ book launch set for Protea — Nigeria Today

‘Inspired by Bitature’ book launch set for Protea

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The much anticipated launch of a book about Ugandan businessman, entrepreneur and philanthropist Patrick Bitature at Protea Hotel on Saturday afternoon is expected to attract leading names in East African politics and business.

“Inspired By Bitature” is a book that has been published on the business journey and wisdom of Bitature, a Ugandan business magnet who raised himself from zero to the level where Forbes acknowledged him as one of the wealthiest people in Africa.

Bitature is currently Chairman of Simba Group of Companies, which comprises of Simba Telecom, Simba Tours and has been recognized as one of the Top 5 East-African respected CEO’s of the future by Price Water House Coopers World survey 2003 and Young Emerging Entrepreneur of East-Africa by Ernst & Young in 2011.

The book, published by World of Inspiration, is a compilation of Bitature’s speeches, biography and lessons for success.

A ground-shaking Financial Literacy Conference organised by World of Inspiration will be one of the highlights of the launch. Esther Muchemi from Kenya together with Dr.Edward Kazaire and Prof Peter Kasenene of Uganda will make presentations.

Muchemi is a Kenyan entrepreneur with a chain of businesses under SAMCHI Group. Resigning from her 20-year auditing career, she started with a tiny shop but 20 years later, she owns a telecom company, a microfinance firm, a stunning hotel and a real estate developing firm, employing over 600 people.

Dr Kazaire, is a young tycoon behind the fast growing brand Kazire Health Products while Prof Kasenene is famous for making billions from trees, schools and hotel investments and whose expertise is in teaching people how to earn passive income – “making money without toiling”.

These three will join Bitature to engage the audience in a mind-provoking discussion on money, wealth, business and success.

” It is an event that will push you beyond the limits, break mental barriers and take your imagination to where it has never been,” the organisers of the launch event, World of Inspiration said.

According to the organisers, entrance is by tickets secured in advance at sh100,000 and 300,000 (VIP). Each ticket entitles you to a copy of the book and a refreshment. The book goes for sh60,000.

*****

The book is already on the market and so even if you are not able to attend the launch you can still have your copy at sh60,000 from WORLD OF INSPIRATION at LLOYDS MALL Ground Floor, that’s Entebbe Road (Opposite Kamu Kamu Plaza or via WhatsAp Abesage (0779214820, 0703703661) or Winnie (0700714369).

Share on: WhatsApp

The post ‘Inspired by Bitature’ book launch set for Protea appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

