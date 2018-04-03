Instagram is the latest big name to wave bye-bye to its Apple Watch app — Nigeria Today

Instagram is the latest big name to wave bye-bye to its Apple Watch app

Instagram’s failure to update its Apple Watch app means that after the latest update, it will no longer run on the smartwatch. There’s no word yet on whether the company might roll out another version in the future.

The post Instagram is the latest big name to wave bye-bye to its Apple Watch app appeared first on Digital Trends.

