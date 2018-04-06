Insurance Industry To Rake In N60bn On Group Life Policy — Nigeria Today

Insurance Industry To Rake In N60bn On Group Life Policy

Nigeria’s insurance industry is expected to generate N60 billion from group life insurance in 2018, LEADERSHIP can exclusively reveal. The estimated amount would be generated through the enforcement of group life policy rate by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) which is expected to cost the federal, state governments and the private sector operators about N45 […]

The post Insurance Industry To Rake In N60bn On Group Life Policy appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

