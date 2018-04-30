 Integrating Africa's economies: The Osakwe factor - BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Integrating Africa’s economies: The Osakwe factor – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)

Integrating Africa's economies: The Osakwe factor
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)
When I arrived as a doctoral researcher at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva in May 2005, I immediately learned that a Nigerian, Dr Chiedu Osakwe, was a director in the organisation. I sought an audience with him, and we met. He was
Ghana eyes AfCFTA secretariatNew Telegraph Newspaper
Why Africa's free trade area offers so much promiseBusinessAMLive (press release) (blog)

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.