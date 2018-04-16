 Intel leaks suggest a 40th-anniversary CPU is coming soon — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Intel leaks suggest a 40th-anniversary CPU is coming soon

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

It’s been nearly 40 years since Intel’s first x86 chip, the 8086, hit the market and to commemorate the momentous occasion, rumor has it Intel is planning to roll out a special edition processor with a few tricks up its sleeve.

The post Intel leaks suggest a 40th-anniversary CPU is coming soon appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.