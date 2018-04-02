Interest in Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Jobs Peaked in December 2017 — Nigeria Today

Interest in Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Jobs Peaked in December 2017

After steadily increasing throughout 2017, searches for crypto jobs have failed to sustain and even reversed course. It seems that a lack in daily all time price highs this year has pushed out not just “weak hands” speculators but some of those dreaming of a bitcoin career as well.

Also Read: Bitcoin Hardware Wallet Nano Ledger Most Popular Holiday Purchase in This US State

Interest in Crypto Careers has Peaked

Many people’s desire for bitcoin and cryptocurrency jobs has apparently fallen sharply ever since the markets have turned sour, this according to figures released recently by the dedicated search engine for job listings Indeed.

According to the data, searches for “bitcoin” peaked at 39 searches per million on Indeed in the week ending December 14. And that same week searches for “cryptocurrency” peaked at 46 searches per million. But starting in mid-December both began to fall. From mid-December through March 15, searches for “bitcoin” have declined 76% and “cryptocurrency” by 41% (see chart below for details).

Unsurprisingly, these figures follow the same pattern seen when examining web traffic at cryptocurrency exchanges, google searchers and client interest at brokers offering bitcoin CFDs.

Interest in “Blockchain” Jobs Hangs On

While searches for the terms “bitcoin” and “cryptocurrency” have cooled down considerably, “Blockchain” interest remains relatively high. At 47 searches per million, interest in blockchain jobs is only down slightly from its recent peak in late-February, but remains essentially unchanged during the three month period to March 15. Andrew Flowers, an Economist at the Indeed Hiring Lab, speculated that: “The sustained interest in blockchain jobs is perhaps a sign that job seekers believe non-financial companies will pursue blockchain applications, even if financial companies see cryptocurrencies as a fad. Rightly or wrongly, blockchain is seen by job seekers as a viable innovation whether or not bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are.”

Data released earlier this year showed that employers want to explore developing capabilities derived from the technology behind bitcoin, and thus most vacancies look for people with relevant tech skills. The top ten related roles on the site, by descending order, were: Developer, Recruiter, Software Engineer, Director IT Digital Strategy & Innovation, Java Developer, C# Developer, Senior QA Engineer, Solution & Proposition Architect, Senior Developer, and lastly Project Manager.

What advice would you give those who want to have bitcoin-related careers? Is this a good time to enter the business? Tell us in the comments section below.

Images courtesy of Shutterstock, Indeed.

Do you like to research and read about Bitcoin technology? Check out Bitcoin.com’s Wiki page for an in-depth look at Bitcoin’s innovative technology and interesting history.

The post Interest in Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Jobs Peaked in December 2017 appeared first on Bitcoin News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

