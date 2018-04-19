Interest rates, youth and Nigerian agriculture — Nigeria Today

Interest rates, youth and Nigerian agriculture

By Audu Ogbeh Upon a reflection over the award I received few days ago in Lagos, the remarks below were considered necessary. Personally, let me state that I appreciate the prize and I am really grateful to Zik Prize Committee because it is an encouragement. It’s a fitting reward for one who has come into a certain line of public service with a great deal of personal action.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

