International identity community arrives in Abuja for ID4Africa 2018 - Biometric Update — Nigeria Today

International identity community arrives in Abuja for ID4Africa 2018 – Biometric Update
|
Biometric Update
|
International identity community arrives in Abuja for ID4Africa 2018
Biometric Update
Nigeria's National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) welcomed delegates to the ID4Africa 2018 at a press conference Monday in the capital Abuja, as delegates arrived for registration. Executive Chairman Dr. Joseph Atick announced the launch of a …
We can't produce national identity cards for everyone – NIMC
International Identity Day: ID4Africa, NIMC, others to petition UN
NIN will be required for international passport, bank transaction – NIMC
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!