 Internet Explorer has a zero-day bug that Microsoft needs to fix — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Internet Explorer has a zero-day bug that Microsoft needs to fix

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

There is a rather sophisticated Internet Explorer zero-day bug that is apparently in the wild. It was discovered by Chinese antivirus company Qihoo 360 Core and infects PCs via a malicious Office document.

The post Internet Explorer has a zero-day bug that Microsoft needs to fix appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.