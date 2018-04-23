Internet Explorer has a zero-day bug that Microsoft needs to fix — Nigeria Today

Internet Explorer has a zero-day bug that Microsoft needs to fix
There is a rather sophisticated Internet Explorer zero-day bug that is apparently in the wild. It was discovered by Chinese antivirus company Qihoo 360 Core and infects PCs via a malicious Office document.
Comments
