Internet-free Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro aimed toward keeping students on task — Nigeria Today

Internet-free Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro aimed toward keeping students on task

Samsung has announced the launch of its Galaxy J2 Pro smartphone in South Korea. The device supports all the basic functions of a phone such as calling and texting, but it can’t connect to 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, or Wi-Fi.

