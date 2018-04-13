Internet loves video of PoshJosh singing his brother a Yoruba lullaby - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Internet loves video of PoshJosh singing his brother a Yoruba lullaby – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Internet loves video of PoshJosh singing his brother a Yoruba lullaby
Pulse Nigeria
play The video where Josh sings to his baby brother is the most endearing thing you'll see today (Instagram (@poshjosh)). 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter! Subscribe. 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter! Back to Article. news. If …
Video of little boy singing Yoruba lullaby to put his younger brother to sleep melts hearts of Nigerians
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!