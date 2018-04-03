Internet shutdown as Sierra Leone votes - ITWeb Africa — Nigeria Today

Internet shutdown as Sierra Leone votes – ITWeb Africa
ITWeb Africa
Internet shutdown as Sierra Leone votes
ITWeb Africa
Sierra Leone's telecom regulatory body, NATCOM, has denied claims it shut down internet access ahead of the country's presidential elections. The first round election on 7 March failed to produce an outright winner with no candidate securing 55% of …
