Invasion of Senate: Sack service chiefs now – Enugu lawmakers tell Buhari — Nigeria Today

Invasion of Senate: Sack service chiefs now – Enugu lawmakers tell Buhari

The Enugu State House of Assembly, Thursday, demanded the immediate sack of all Service Chiefs in Nigeria. DAILY POST reports that the lawmakers made the demand at plenary where they unanimously condemned the invasion of the Senate chambers, Wednesday, by thugs who took away the mace. They said all heads of security agencies should be […]

Invasion of Senate: Sack service chiefs now – Enugu lawmakers tell Buhari

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

