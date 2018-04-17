 Invest in your country to boost economy – US Ambassador tells Nigerians — Nigeria Today
Invest in your country to boost economy – US Ambassador tells Nigerians

The United States  Ambassador  to Nigeria, Mr Stuart Symington,  on Monday urged Nigerians to focus on how to make their  country better by investing in the resources that abound in Nigeria. He said that tapping into the country’s resources and investing in them would improve the economy. Symington gave the advice when he paid a […]

