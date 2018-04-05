 Investments key to economic growth, says ex-Tanzanian president - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Investments key to economic growth, says ex-Tanzanian president – The Punch

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

Investments key to economic growth, says ex-Tanzanian president
The Punch
A former Tanzanian President, Dr. Jakaya Kikwete, has said investment is the key to the economic growth of the African continent. The former Tanzanian leader stated this in a keynote address he delivered at the 3rd edition of the Kaduna Investment
Ex-Tanzanian President Lists Impediments to Investing in AfricaTHISDAY Newspapers

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.