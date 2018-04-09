Investors lose N239 billion in four trading days - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Investors lose N239 billion in four trading days – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Investors lose N239 billion in four trading days
Guardian (blog)
At the end of last week's transactions on the equity sector of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the bearish performance in the local bourse was sustained as the NSE's market capitalisation dipped by N239 billion in four trading days. Specifically at …
