Investors rank cyber attacks as top threat — Nigeria Today

Investors rank cyber attacks as top threat

The threat of cyber attacks is giving many investors sleepless nights as they consider how much capital exposure they commit to businesses. A survey conducted by global audit firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) found that investors put the threat of cyber attacks as number one and are less confident about growth compared to CEOs. Cyber attacks are…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Investors rank cyber attacks as top threat appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

