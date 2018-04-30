 Iran Clamps Down on Telegram App, Blaming It for Unrest - Wall Street Journal — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Iran Clamps Down on Telegram App, Blaming It for Unrest – Wall Street Journal

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Wall Street Journal

Iran Clamps Down on Telegram App, Blaming It for Unrest
Wall Street Journal
Iran moved to shut down the messaging app Telegram on Monday, highlighting the regime's concern over the popular platform's role in organizing widespread unrest that has rippled through the country in recent months. Using the app was prohibited as of
Iran bans use of popular Telegram messaging appYahoo News
Iran bans Telegram messaging app over security "harm"Xinhua
Iran bans Telegram, releases government-approved replacement featuring 'Death to America' slogansAndroid Police
Vanguard –Washington Post –Deutsche Welle
all 45 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.