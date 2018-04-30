Iran Clamps Down on Telegram App, Blaming It for Unrest - Wall Street Journal — Nigeria Today

Iran Clamps Down on Telegram App, Blaming It for Unrest – Wall Street Journal
Wall Street Journal
Iran Clamps Down on Telegram App, Blaming It for Unrest
Iran moved to shut down the messaging app Telegram on Monday, highlighting the regime's concern over the popular platform's role in organizing widespread unrest that has rippled through the country in recent months. Using the app was prohibited as of …
Iran bans use of popular Telegram messaging app
Iran bans Telegram messaging app over security "harm"
Iran bans Telegram, releases government-approved replacement featuring 'Death to America' slogans
