 Iran's foreign minister warns nation will restart 'nuclear activities' if US withdraws from accord - Washington Post — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Iran’s foreign minister warns nation will restart ‘nuclear activities’ if US withdraws from accord – Washington Post

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Washington Post

Iran's foreign minister warns nation will restart 'nuclear activities' if US withdraws from accord
Washington Post
The reaction of the international community would “not be pleasant” for the United States if President Trump decides to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions on Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Sunday. In
Iran warns US against pulling out of nuclear dealFinancial Times
Iran's foreign minister says resuming nuke program on table if US scuttles dealNBCNews.com
Iranian FM Zarif, PM Netanyahu trade barbs over Iranian regional involvementYnetnews
HuffPost –The Jerusalem Post –New York Daily News –The Times of Israel
all 199 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.